Thursday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Toronto 000 000 000—0 2 0 Boston 000 040 10x—5 7 0

Pannone, Shafer (5), Law (7), Biagini (8) and Jansen; Sale, Walden (7), Hernandez (9) and Leon. W_Sale 4-9. L_Pannone 2-4. HRs_Boston, Betts (14), Devers (19).

___

Chicago 201 001 001—5 11 1 Kansas City 005 010 00x—6 13 2

Detwiler, Covey (3), Ruiz (6), Bummer (7), Marshall (8) and Castillo; Keller, Hill (7), Kennedy (9) and Gallagher. W_Keller 6-9. L_Detwiler 1-1. Sv_Kennedy (16). HRs_Chicago, Moncada (17). Kansas City, Soler (26), Cuthbert (6).

___

Tampa Bay 200 000 000—2 5 1 New York 020 031 00x—6 10 0

Chirinos, Stanek (6), Wood (7), Kolarek (8) and d'Arnaud; German, Kahnle (7), Britton (8), Hale (9) and G.Sanchez. W_German 12-2. L_Chirinos 8-5. HRs_Tampa Bay, Diaz (14), Meadows (15). New York, Hicks (9), Urshela (9).

___

Detroit 012 000 000—3 8 2 Cleveland 200 012 01x—6 8 0

Boyd, Stumpf (7), Farmer (7), Rosenthal (8) and Wilson, J.Hicks; Bauer, O.Perez (7), Cimber (8), Hand (8) and R.Perez. W_Bauer 9-7. L_Boyd 6-8. Sv_Hand (26). HRs_Detroit, Castro (2), Goodrum (8). Cleveland, Ramirez (9), Luplow (10).

___

Tampa Bay 001 000 000—1 5 1 New York 000 014 00x—5 6 0

Morton, Kittredge (6), Drake (8) and Zunino; Green, Cortes Jr. (2), Cessa (5), Ottavino (8) and Romine. W_Cessa 1-1. L_Morton 11-3. HRs_New York, Voit (18).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE San Diego 010 011 000—3 7 2 Miami 020 100 001—4 11 0

Lamet, Strahm (5), Munoz (6), Stammen (8), Wingenter (9) and Hedges; Smith, Guerrero (6), J.Garcia (6), N.Anderson (7), Romo (9) and Alfaro. W_Romo 2-0. L_Wingenter 1-3. HRs_San Diego, Tatis Jr. (15). Miami, Ramirez (4).

___

Los Angeles 020 201 001—6 10 2 Philadelphia 111 000 40x—7 10 1

Stripling, Garcia (6), Ferguson (7), Floro (7), Kelly (7), Chargois (8) and Barnes; Nola, Salas (6), R.Suarez (6), Morgan (8), Neris (9) and Realmuto. W_R.Suarez 2-0. L_Floro 4-3. Sv_Neris (18). HRs_Los Angeles, Beaty (4), Verdugo (12), Hernandez 2 (16). Philadelphia, Haseley (1).

___

St. Louis 000 025 000—7 10 0 Cincinnati 102 001 000—4 10 0

Hudson, Gant (6), Gallegos (6), Brebbia (8), A.Miller (9) and Wieters; Roark, Stephenson (6), Sims (6), Peralta (8), Herget (9) and Graterol. W_Hudson 9-4. L_Stephenson 2-2. Sv_A.Miller (2). HRs_St. Louis, Edman (4), DeJong (14). Cincinnati, Suarez (24).

___

Washington 008 020 030—13 16 0 Atlanta 100 002 010— 4 10 0

Strasburg, Grace (6), Rainey (7), McGowin (8) and Suzuki; Wright, Toussaint (3), Newcomb (6), Blevins (7), Minter (8), Culberson (9) and McCann. W_Strasburg 12-4. L_Wright 0-3. HRs_Washington, Strasburg (1). Atlanta, Markakis (9).