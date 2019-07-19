Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
|Boston
|000
|040
|10x—5
|7
|0
Pannone, Shafer (5), Law (7), Biagini (8) and Jansen; Sale, Walden (7), Hernandez (9) and Leon. W_Sale 4-9. L_Pannone 2-4. HRs_Boston, Betts (14), Devers (19).
___
|Chicago
|201
|001
|001—5
|11
|1
|Kansas City
|005
|010
|00x—6
|13
|2
Detwiler, Covey (3), Ruiz (6), Bummer (7), Marshall (8) and Castillo; Keller, Hill (7), Kennedy (9) and Gallagher. W_Keller 6-9. L_Detwiler 1-1. Sv_Kennedy (16). HRs_Chicago, Moncada (17). Kansas City, Soler (26), Cuthbert (6).
___
|Tampa Bay
|200
|000
|000—2
|5
|1
|New York
|020
|031
|00x—6
|10
|0
Chirinos, Stanek (6), Wood (7), Kolarek (8) and d'Arnaud; German, Kahnle (7), Britton (8), Hale (9) and G.Sanchez. W_German 12-2. L_Chirinos 8-5. HRs_Tampa Bay, Diaz (14), Meadows (15). New York, Hicks (9), Urshela (9).
___
|Detroit
|012
|000
|000—3
|8
|2
|Cleveland
|200
|012
|01x—6
|8
|0
Boyd, Stumpf (7), Farmer (7), Rosenthal (8) and Wilson, J.Hicks; Bauer, O.Perez (7), Cimber (8), Hand (8) and R.Perez. W_Bauer 9-7. L_Boyd 6-8. Sv_Hand (26). HRs_Detroit, Castro (2), Goodrum (8). Cleveland, Ramirez (9), Luplow (10).
___
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|000—1
|5
|1
|New York
|000
|014
|00x—5
|6
|0
Morton, Kittredge (6), Drake (8) and Zunino; Green, Cortes Jr. (2), Cessa (5), Ottavino (8) and Romine. W_Cessa 1-1. L_Morton 11-3. HRs_New York, Voit (18).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|010
|011
|000—3
|7
|2
|Miami
|020
|100
|001—4
|11
|0
Lamet, Strahm (5), Munoz (6), Stammen (8), Wingenter (9) and Hedges; Smith, Guerrero (6), J.Garcia (6), N.Anderson (7), Romo (9) and Alfaro. W_Romo 2-0. L_Wingenter 1-3. HRs_San Diego, Tatis Jr. (15). Miami, Ramirez (4).
___
|Los Angeles
|020
|201
|001—6
|10
|2
|Philadelphia
|111
|000
|40x—7
|10
|1
Stripling, Garcia (6), Ferguson (7), Floro (7), Kelly (7), Chargois (8) and Barnes; Nola, Salas (6), R.Suarez (6), Morgan (8), Neris (9) and Realmuto. W_R.Suarez 2-0. L_Floro 4-3. Sv_Neris (18). HRs_Los Angeles, Beaty (4), Verdugo (12), Hernandez 2 (16). Philadelphia, Haseley (1).
___
|St. Louis
|000
|025
|000—7
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|102
|001
|000—4
|10
|0
Hudson, Gant (6), Gallegos (6), Brebbia (8), A.Miller (9) and Wieters; Roark, Stephenson (6), Sims (6), Peralta (8), Herget (9) and Graterol. W_Hudson 9-4. L_Stephenson 2-2. Sv_A.Miller (2). HRs_St. Louis, Edman (4), DeJong (14). Cincinnati, Suarez (24).