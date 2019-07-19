  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/07/19 11:04
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 87 362 66 119 .329
Devers Bos 94 375 74 122 .325
Brantley Hou 91 358 51 116 .324
Bogaerts Bos 93 362 74 114 .315
Merrifield KC 98 410 69 128 .312
Polanco Min 90 378 58 116 .307
Alberto Bal 78 291 25 89 .306
Trout LAA 90 311 74 95 .305
Moncada ChW 86 333 52 101 .303
La Stella LAA 78 283 49 85 .300
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 28; Soler, Kansas City, 26; Bregman, Houston, 24; GSanchez, New York, 24; Kepler, Minnesota, 23; Gallo, Texas, 22; MChapman, Oakland, 22; 7 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 75; Bogaerts, Boston, 74; Devers, Boston, 73; Soler, Kansas City, 69; Abreu, Chicago, 68; LeMahieu, New York, 65; DoSantana, Seattle, 64; Encarnacion, New York, 63; Rosario, Minnesota, 61; 2 tied at 60.

Pitching

German, New York, 12-2; Lynn, Texas, 12-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 11-4; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; Verlander, Houston, 11-4; GCole, Houston, 10-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-8; Montas, Oakland, 9-2.