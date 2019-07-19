TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Although Tropical Storm Danas has danced away from Taiwan, it's "twin," a low-pressure zone that sheared off from it earlier in the week, is headed toward southern Taiwan, prompting the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) to issue a heavy rain advisory for 10 counties and cities in Taiwan.

The CWB predicts that there will be heavy rain throughout the day in Pingtung County, while the afternoon will likely bring heavy rain to Kaohsiung City, Tainan City, and Chiayi County. There will also be heavy localized rain in central and southern Taiwan and Taitung.

The CWB has issued an extremely heavy rain alert for Pingtung County, Kaohsiung City, Tainan City, and Chiayi County. The bureau has issued a heavy rain advisory for Taichung City, Changhua County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi city, and Taitung County.



CWB map showing rain advisories.

A strong wind advisory (over land) is also in place for Kaohsiung City, Taitung County, and Pingtung County. The CWB advises those in mountainous areas to beware of landslides, rockfalls, and flash floods in streams and low-lying areas.

As for temperatures, the high in southern Taiwan will reach 30 degrees Celsius, while other parts of the country will range between 32 and 33 degrees. Taipei will see the hottest weather today, with the mercury climbing to 35 degrees, according to the CWB.

The weather bureau predicts that the low-pressure system will combine with southwesterly winds to continue to bring showers and thunderstorms to southern Taiwan on Saturday (July 20). From Sunday to Wednesday (July 21 to July 24), southwesterly winds will continue to blow, bringing scattered showers and afternoon thunderstorms to central and southern Taiwan.



CWB satellite image.



JTWC satellite image.



JTWC map of low-pressure system's projected path.



CWB satellite image of Western Pacific.