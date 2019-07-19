|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|61
|33
|.649
|—
|Tampa Bay
|56
|42
|.571
|7
|Boston
|53
|44
|.546
|9½
|Toronto
|36
|62
|.367
|27
|Baltimore
|29
|66
|.305
|32½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|58
|36
|.617
|—
|Cleveland
|54
|40
|.574
|4
|Chicago
|42
|51
|.452
|15½
|Kansas City
|36
|62
|.367
|24
|Detroit
|29
|62
|.319
|27½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|60
|37
|.619
|—
|Oakland
|55
|41
|.573
|4½
|Texas
|50
|46
|.521
|9½
|Los Angeles
|50
|47
|.515
|10
|Seattle
|39
|60
|.394
|22
___
|Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
N.Y. Mets 14, Minnesota 4
Oakland 10, Seattle 2
Baltimore 9, Washington 2
Boston 5, Toronto 4
Cleveland 7, Detroit 2
Arizona 19, Texas 4
Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 5
Houston 11, L.A. Angels 2
|Thursday's Games
Boston 5, Toronto 0
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 5
N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 2, 1st game
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Boston (Price 7-2) at Baltimore (Means 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-8) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Montgomery 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 5-10) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-6), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 6-4) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 11-4), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 8-4) at Houston (Verlander 11-4), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 7-8), 10:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.