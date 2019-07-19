BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Washington
|9
|6
|.600
|1
|Chicago
|10
|8
|.556
|1½
|New York
|7
|10
|.412
|4
|Indiana
|6
|12
|.333
|5½
|Atlanta
|5
|12
|.294
|6
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Los Angeles
|10
|7
|.588
|1½
|Seattle
|11
|8
|.579
|1½
|Minnesota
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Phoenix
|8
|8
|.500
|3
|Dallas
|5
|13
|.278
|7
___
|Wednesday's Games
Chicago 77, Atlanta 76
Phoenix 69, Dallas 64
Seattle 90, Minnesota 79
|Thursday's Games
Los Angeles 69, Dallas 64
|Friday's Games
Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Los Angeles at New York, 3 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.<