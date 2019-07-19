WASHINGTON (AP) — Venezuelan opposition leader Henri Falcón wants support from the United States to become the president of Venezuela and has hired a Canada-based lobbyist for $200,000 to achieve that goal.

Documents filed with the Justice Department this week show Falcón is working with Ari Ben-Menashe, president of the Montreal-based firm Dickens & Madson Canada.

Falcón heads the Progressive Advance party and broke with Venezuela's opposition to run as an independent candidate when Nicolas Maduro was re-elected president in May 2018. Falcón has not announced a new run for president.

The United States and 50 other countries contend Maduro's re-election was fraudulent and recognize opposition leader Juan Guaidó as head of the country.

Maduro's government and the opposition have resumed talks aimed at ending the political crisis.