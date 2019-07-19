How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks shook off early losses and closed mostly higher on Wall Street Thursday as technology and bank stocks rallied.

IBM rose after reporting solid results. The company, along with Apple, helped lift the technology sector. Banks led financial stocks higher.

Major indexes were down most of the day after Netflix reported a slump in new subscribers that sank its stock and took other communications companies down with it. That sector remained the biggest loser of the day.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 10.69 points, or 0.4%, to 2,995.11.

The Dow rose 3.12 points, or 0.01%, to 27,222.97.

The Nasdaq composite rose 22.04 points, or 0.3%, to 8,207.24.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 4.85 points, or 0.3%, to 1,555.62.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 18.66 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow fell 109.06 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq fell 36.90 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 fell 14.38 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 488.26 points, or 19.5%.

The Dow is up 3,895.51 points, or 16.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,571.97 points, or 23.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 207.06 points, or 15.4%.