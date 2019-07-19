AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:
These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:
|FRIDAY, July 19
thru 21, Portrush, Northern Ireland — golf, British Open.
Cairo — football, African Cup final: Algeria vs. Senegal.
thru 28, France — cycling, Tour de France.
thru 20, Midland, Michigan — golf, US LPGA Tour, Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.
thru 21, Newport, Rhode Island — tennis, ATP, Hall of Fame Open.
thru 21, Umag, Croatia — tennis, ATP, Croatia Open.
thru 21, Bastad, Sweden — tennis, ATP, Swedish Open.
thru 21, Lausanne, Switzerland — tennis, WTA, Ladies Championship Lausanne.
thru 21, Bucharest, Romania — tennis, WTA, Bucharest Open.
thru 21, Nicholasville, Kentucky — golf, US PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship.
thru 21, Liverpool, England — netball, World Cup.
thru 23, Budapest, Hungary — fencing, world championships.
|SATURDAY, July 20
Johannesburg — rugby, Rugby Championship, South Africa vs. Australia.
Buenos Aires, Argentina — rugby, Rugby Championship, Argentina vs. New Zealand.
thru 21, London — athletics, Diamond League, Anniversary Games.
Newton, Iowa — auto racing, IndyCar, Iowa 300.
Edmonton — triathlon, world series.
Marseille, France — boxing, Mickael Diallo vs. Magomed Kurbanov for vacant WBA super welterweight title.
Las Vegas — boxing, Keith Thurman vs. Manny Pacquiao for Thurman's WBA welterweight title; Caleb Plant vs. Mike Lee for Plant's IBF super middleweight title.
|SUNDAY, July 21
No new major events.
|MONDAY, July 22
thru 28, Hamburg, Germany — tennis, ATP, European Open.
thru 28, Atlanta — tennis, ATP, Atlanta Open.
thru 28, Gstaad, Switzerland — tennis, ATP, Swiss Open.
thru 28, Jurmala, Latvia — tennis, WTA, Baltic Open.
thru 28, Palermo, Italy — tennis, WTA, Palermo Ladies Open.
|TUESDAY, July 23
No new major events.
|WEDNESDAY, July 24
thru 28, London — cricket, England vs. Ireland, one-off test.
|THURSDAY, July 25
thru 28, Evian-les-Bains, France — golf, Evian Championship.
thru 28, Memphis, Tennessee — golf, WGC, FedEx Invitational.
thru 28, Reno Nevada — golf, US PGA Tour, Reno-Tahoe Tournament.
|FRIDAY, July 26
Colombo, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh, 1st ODI.
|SATURDAY, July 27
Wellington, New Zealand — rugby, Rugby Championship, New Zealand vs. South Africa.
Brisbane, Australia — rugby, Rugby Championship, Australia vs. Argentina.
thru Aug. 4, Washington, DC — tennis, ATP-WTA, Citi Open.
Baltimore — boxing, Gervonta Davis vs. Ricardo Núñez for Davis' WBA super featherweight title.
Arlington, Texas — boxing, Maurice Hooker vs. Jose Ramirez for Hooker's WBO and Ramirez's WBC junior welterweight titles; Tevin Farmer vs. Guillaume Frenois for Farmer's IBF super featherweight title.
|SUNDAY, July 28
Hockenheim, Germany — auto racing, F1, German GP.
Colombo, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh, 2nd ODI.
Lexington, Ohio — auto racing, IndyCar, Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.