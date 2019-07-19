AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, July 19

thru 21, Portrush, Northern Ireland — golf, British Open.

Cairo — football, African Cup final: Algeria vs. Senegal.

thru 28, France — cycling, Tour de France.

thru 20, Midland, Michigan — golf, US LPGA Tour, Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

thru 21, Newport, Rhode Island — tennis, ATP, Hall of Fame Open.

thru 21, Umag, Croatia — tennis, ATP, Croatia Open.

thru 21, Bastad, Sweden — tennis, ATP, Swedish Open.

thru 21, Lausanne, Switzerland — tennis, WTA, Ladies Championship Lausanne.

thru 21, Bucharest, Romania — tennis, WTA, Bucharest Open.

thru 21, Nicholasville, Kentucky — golf, US PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship.

thru 21, Liverpool, England — netball, World Cup.

thru 23, Budapest, Hungary — fencing, world championships.

SATURDAY, July 20

Johannesburg — rugby, Rugby Championship, South Africa vs. Australia.

Buenos Aires, Argentina — rugby, Rugby Championship, Argentina vs. New Zealand.

thru 21, London — athletics, Diamond League, Anniversary Games.

Newton, Iowa — auto racing, IndyCar, Iowa 300.

Edmonton — triathlon, world series.

Marseille, France — boxing, Mickael Diallo vs. Magomed Kurbanov for vacant WBA super welterweight title.

Las Vegas — boxing, Keith Thurman vs. Manny Pacquiao for Thurman's WBA welterweight title; Caleb Plant vs. Mike Lee for Plant's IBF super middleweight title.

SUNDAY, July 21

No new major events.

MONDAY, July 22

thru 28, Hamburg, Germany — tennis, ATP, European Open.

thru 28, Atlanta — tennis, ATP, Atlanta Open.

thru 28, Gstaad, Switzerland — tennis, ATP, Swiss Open.

thru 28, Jurmala, Latvia — tennis, WTA, Baltic Open.

thru 28, Palermo, Italy — tennis, WTA, Palermo Ladies Open.

TUESDAY, July 23

No new major events.

WEDNESDAY, July 24

thru 28, London — cricket, England vs. Ireland, one-off test.

THURSDAY, July 25

thru 28, Evian-les-Bains, France — golf, Evian Championship.

thru 28, Memphis, Tennessee — golf, WGC, FedEx Invitational.

thru 28, Reno Nevada — golf, US PGA Tour, Reno-Tahoe Tournament.

FRIDAY, July 26

Colombo, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh, 1st ODI.

SATURDAY, July 27

Wellington, New Zealand — rugby, Rugby Championship, New Zealand vs. South Africa.

Brisbane, Australia — rugby, Rugby Championship, Australia vs. Argentina.

thru Aug. 4, Washington, DC — tennis, ATP-WTA, Citi Open.

Baltimore — boxing, Gervonta Davis vs. Ricardo Núñez for Davis' WBA super featherweight title.

Arlington, Texas — boxing, Maurice Hooker vs. Jose Ramirez for Hooker's WBO and Ramirez's WBC junior welterweight titles; Tevin Farmer vs. Guillaume Frenois for Farmer's IBF super featherweight title.

SUNDAY, July 28

Hockenheim, Germany — auto racing, F1, German GP.

Colombo, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh, 2nd ODI.

Lexington, Ohio — auto racing, IndyCar, Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.