|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|86
|357
|66
|118
|.331
|Devers Bos
|94
|375
|74
|122
|.325
|Brantley Hou
|91
|358
|51
|116
|.324
|Bogaerts Bos
|93
|362
|74
|114
|.315
|Merrifield KC
|98
|410
|69
|128
|.312
|Polanco Min
|90
|378
|58
|116
|.307
|Alberto Bal
|78
|291
|25
|89
|.306
|Trout LAA
|90
|311
|74
|95
|.305
|Moncada ChW
|86
|333
|52
|101
|.303
|La Stella LAA
|78
|283
|49
|85
|.300
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 28; Soler, Kansas City, 26; Bregman, Houston, 24; GSanchez, New York, 24; Kepler, Minnesota, 23; Gallo, Texas, 22; MChapman, Oakland, 22; 7 tied at 21.
|Runs Batted In
Trout, Los Angeles, 75; Bogaerts, Boston, 74; Devers, Boston, 73; Soler, Kansas City, 69; Abreu, Chicago, 68; LeMahieu, New York, 65; DoSantana, Seattle, 64; Encarnacion, New York, 63; Rosario, Minnesota, 61; 2 tied at 60.
|Pitching
Lynn, Texas, 12-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-2; German, New York, 11-2; ERodriguez, Boston, 11-4; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; Verlander, Houston, 11-4; GCole, Houston, 10-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-8; Montas, Oakland, 9-2.