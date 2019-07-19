BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Jerry Seinfeld says he'd rather ride classic cars and sip coffee with comedy's best than reboot his uber-successful "Seinfeld" television series.

Seinfeld said in an interview Wednesday night that bringing back his eponymous sitcom that recently celebrated its 30-year anniversary would be "egomaniacal." The comedian says he is focused on learning more about the "sharpest minds in comedy" through his Netflix series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."

The 11th season premieres Friday on the streaming service featuring Eddie Murphy. The season also includes other comedians including Jamie Foxx, Martin Short, Rick Gervais, Bridget Everett and more.

Seinfeld launched "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" on Sony's Crackle in 2012. The series was moved to Netflix two years ago after the comedian signed a massive deal with the streaming service.