Zimbabwe suspended from international cricket

LONDON (AP) — Zimbabwe has been suspended from international cricket because of government interference.

The International Cricket Council says it is also freezing all funding to the southern African country, which is a test-playing nation and full member of the ICC.

The ban will be in place until at least October, when the ICC meets again to reconsider Zimbabwe's status.

Zimbabwe was suspended after the government-run sports and recreation commission removed the cricket board last month and installed temporary leadership. The commission acted after alleging corruption in Zimbabwe cricket but the ICC viewed it as government interference, which is against the world body's rules.

The ICC announced its decision on Thursday after its board met in London. Zimbabwe's cricket officials must be reinstated within three months for the suspension to be lifted.

