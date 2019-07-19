In this photo taken Wednesday, July 17, 2019, supporters of Jose Robles stand in support during a prayer for Robles before he turned himself in to imm
In this photo taken Wednesday, July 17, 2019, Jose Robles, second left, walks with Gethsemane Lutheran Church Pastor Joanne Engquist, right, and hundr
In this photo taken Wednesday, July 17, 2019, a figure of Jesus hangs from the neck of Jose Robles as he prepares to turn himself in to immigration au
In this photo taken Wednesday, July 17, 2019, supporters of Jose Robles gather before he turned himself in to immigration authorities in Tukwila, Wash
In this photo taken Wednesday, July 17, 2019, Jose Robles, center, walks with supporters before he presented himself to U.S. Immigration and Customs E
In this photo taken Wednesday, July 17, 2019, Jose Robles, front center, rests with his hands behind his head as supporters hold their arms toward him
In this photo taken Wednesday, July 17, 2019, Gethsemane Lutheran Church Pastor Joanne Engquist, left, sits with Susana Robles and her daughter Natali
In this photo taken Wednesday, July 17, 2019, Jose Robles, center in white hat, walks with supporters before he presented himself to U.S. Immigration
In this photo taken Wednesday, July 17, 2019, Jose Robles, left, is embraced by Gethsemane Lutheran Church Pastor Joanne Engquist inside Riverton Park
So far this week, anticipated nationwide immigration raids have not materialized at the expected magnitude. Yet the mere prospect of such raids has prompted legions of pastors, rabbis and their congregations across the United States stand ready to help vulnerable immigrants with offers of sanctuary and other services.
Jewish rabbis have organized a network of more than 70 synagogues nationwide committed to supporting immigrants and asylum seekers, whether through providing sanctuary or other assistance.
Baltimore-based Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service has launched a similar campaign, seeking to recruit places of worship willing to provide sanctuary
In Chicago, Catholic Charities says it's trying to figure out ways to provide more assistance to immigrant families who are now afraid to leave their homes.