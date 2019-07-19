WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats (all times local):

1:25 p.m.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, the Somali-born congresswoman and target of "send her back" chants at President Donald Trump's campaign rally, is lashing out at Trump, calling him "fascist."

The Minnesota Democrat made the remark to reporters Thursday, a day after Trump accused her and other progressive Democratic lawmakers of color of disliking the U.S.

During his Wednesday night rally, Trump slowly surveyed the crowd but did nothing to stop the "send her back" chants after his remarks about Omar.

Omar told reporters: "We have condemned his remarks. I believe he is fascist."

Omar cited the chants, saying, "This is what this president and his supporters have turned our country" into.

She says Trump's taunt that she and others should return to their native countries is "to every single person who shares an identity with me. He's telling them that this is not their country."

__

1:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he "was not happy" when his supporters at a rally Wednesday night in North Carolina chanted "send her back" in reference to Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Trump is claiming that he thought he ended the chant at the rally, saying "'I felt badly about it." But video shows him pausing his remarks and not admonishing his supporters.

He adds he "would certainly try" to stop the chant should it return.

Trump said this weekend that Omar and other progressive Democratic lawmakers of color should leave the country and "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came" over their criticism of his administration. The racist message sparked days of controversy, as the president sought to make the progressive lawmakers the face of their party.