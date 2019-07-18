WASHINGTON (AP) — Some are moving factories out of China. Others are strategically redesigning products. Some are seeking loopholes in trade law or even mislabeling where their goods originate — all with the goal of evading President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on goods from China.

But most of the companies that stand to be hurt by Trump's tariffs are hunkering down and waiting — waiting because they don't know when, whether or how his yearlong trade war with China will end or which other countries the president might target next.

Consider Xcel Brands, a New York-based company that owns such brands as Halston, Isaac Mizrahi and C. Wonder. Two years ago, it made all its clothing in China. Now it's on the move — diversifying production to Vietnam, Cambodia, Bangladesh and Canada