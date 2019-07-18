WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

GLF--BRITISH OPEN

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — The British Open, on Irish soil for the first time in 68 years, begins at Royal Portrush with home hopes for Rory McIlroy and worldwide curiosity of Tiger Woods. By Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 2200 GMT.

GLF--TIM DAHLBERG

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Sports columnist Tim Dahlberg writes on Rory McIlroy in the opening round of the British Open. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 1900 GMT.

— With:

— GLF--BRITISH OPEN-CLARKE — Emotional and proud, Clarke welcomes Open back to Portrush. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 430 words, photos.

— GLF--BRITISH OPEN-THE LATEST.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

BAGNERES-DE-LUCHON, France — Tour de France riders hit the Pyrenees mountains with a difficult stage to Bagneres-de-Luchon featuring two first-category climbs as Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe defends his yellow jersey. By Samuel Petrequin. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 1700 GMT.

— With:

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-TASTE OF THE TOUR — The AP's daily look at culture and gastronomy at the Tour de France. By John Leicester. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

SOC--AFRICAN MEETING

CAIRO — FIFA president Gianni Infantino promises unwavering support for the scandal-ridden and dysfunctional African soccer confederation as he deflects criticism by Sepp Blatter and others that FIFA is exceeding its authority by overseeing a cleanup operation to stem the embarrassment. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 740 words, photos.

CYC--VUELTA-FROOME

AIGLE, Switzerland — Chris Froome has become the 2011 Spanish Vuelta winner because of Juan Jose Cobo's disqualification for blood doping. SENT: 210 words, photo.

WORLD CUP-THE KOREAS MEET

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea and North Korea will meet on the qualifying path to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but it's unclear whether a rare match between them in Pyongyang will materialize considering their political tension. By Hyung-jin Kim and Kim Tong-hyung. SENT: 950 words, photos.

— Also:

— SOC--WCUP 2022-MONGOLIA — Mongolia awaits visits of star players in 2022 World Cup qualifying. By John Duerden. SENT: 590 words, photos.

RGU--ARGENTINA-NEW ZEALAND

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Uncapped winger Sevu Reece has been named in New Zealand's starting side to face Argentina in a Rugby Championship test on Saturday, a selection likely to spark controversy. SENT: 450 words, photo.

