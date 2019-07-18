  1. Home
  2. World

Notre Dame's melted lead prompts deep clean for schools

By  Associated Press
2019/07/18 21:35
Parts of a destroyed ribbed vault and scaffolding are pictured at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief arch

Parts of a destroyed ribbed vault and scaffolding are pictured at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief arch

FILE - Flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. The city of Paris has ordered a deep cleaning of

FILE - Flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. The city of Paris has ordered a deep cleaning of

Workers are pictured during preliminary work at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's

Workers are pictured during preliminary work at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's

Workers are pictured during preliminary work at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's

Workers are pictured during preliminary work at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's

The building's buttress is pictured during preliminary work at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief archite

The building's buttress is pictured during preliminary work at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief archite

Workers are pictured during preliminary work at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's

Workers are pictured during preliminary work at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's

Excavator are pictured during preliminary work at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France'

Excavator are pictured during preliminary work at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France'

Excavators are pictured during preliminary work at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France

Excavators are pictured during preliminary work at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France

The big organ is pictured during preliminary work at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of Fran

The big organ is pictured during preliminary work at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of Fran

Workers stand next to an excavator robot at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's hist

Workers stand next to an excavator robot at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's hist

Workers stand next to an excavator robot at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's hist

Workers stand next to an excavator robot at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's hist

Workers stand next to an excavator robot at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's hist

Workers stand next to an excavator robot at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's hist

Workers are pictured during preliminary work at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's

Workers are pictured during preliminary work at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's

Workers stand next to an excavator robot at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's hist

Workers stand next to an excavator robot at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's hist

Scaffolding is seen during preliminary work on top of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of Fra

Scaffolding is seen during preliminary work on top of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of Fra

Parts of a destroyed scaffolding are pictured at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's

Parts of a destroyed scaffolding are pictured at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's

Scaffolding is seen during preliminary work on top of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of Fra

Scaffolding is seen during preliminary work on top of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of Fra

Parts of a destroyed ribbed vault and scaffolding are pictured at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief arch

Parts of a destroyed ribbed vault and scaffolding are pictured at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief arch

Parts of a destroyed ribbed vault and scaffolding are pictured at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief arch

Parts of a destroyed ribbed vault and scaffolding are pictured at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief arch

Part of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral roof is pictured Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's historic monuments says

Part of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral roof is pictured Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's historic monuments says

The building's buttress are pictured at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's historic

The building's buttress are pictured at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's historic

French Culture Minister Franck Riester, right, listens to French chief architect of historical sites Philippe Villeneuvethe Notre-Dame de Paris Cathed

French Culture Minister Franck Riester, right, listens to French chief architect of historical sites Philippe Villeneuvethe Notre-Dame de Paris Cathed

French Culture Minister Franck Riester, right, listens to French chief architect of historical sites Philippe Villeneuvethe Notre-Dame de Paris Cathed

French Culture Minister Franck Riester, right, listens to French chief architect of historical sites Philippe Villeneuvethe Notre-Dame de Paris Cathed

A hole is pictured at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of Fran

A hole is pictured at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of Fran

Damage on the nave and rubble are pictured during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire Wednesday, Jul

Damage on the nave and rubble are pictured during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire Wednesday, Jul

PARIS (AP) — The city of Paris has ordered a deep cleaning for schools nearest to Notre Dame, whose lead roof melted away in the cathedral's devastating fire in April.

The announcement Thursday comes after a French investigative site reported that lead levels at many schools were far higher than considered acceptable after the April 15 fire, which sent tons of toxic lead from the cathedral's metal roof into the air.

Arnauld Gauthier of the city health department denied there were excessively high lead levels but said particular care would be taken in the annual cleaning of around 10 schools near the cathedral.

Paris' regional health agency has already recommended blood tests for children under 7 and pregnant women who live near Notre Dame after confirming astronomically high lead levels in the plaza outside and on adjacent roads.