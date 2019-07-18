Taipei, July 18 (CNA) Taiwanese Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) -- the world's No. 1 badminton player -- advanced to the quarterfinals at the BLIBLI Indonesia Open 2019 in Jakarta Thursday, beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in two straight sets 21-19, 21-18.



Although Tai was lagging behind Busanan 17-19 at one point in the first set, she later picked up steam and scored four points to take the lead 21-19.



In the second set, Tai took an early 3-0 lead but Busanan later edged past her 8-7 and they continued in a close fight until Tai eventually prevailed 21-18.



It was Tai's fifth consecutive victory against the Thai player in recent months.



The world No. 1 Tai will set up a summit clash in the quarterfinals with long term rival Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand who overcame Indonesia's next-gen ace Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in 3 sets.



The BLIBLI Indonesia Open 2019, an HSBC BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournament, is being held July 16-21. It is the second super 1000 level event of the season, with the other two being the All England Open in March and the China Open in September.



It offers a purse of US$1.25 million, with singles winners awarded US$87,500 each.