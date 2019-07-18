TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan took 17th place out of 50 economies in the 2018 Worldwide Educating for the Future Index (WEFFI). Conducted by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), it assesses the readiness of global education institutions to equip youths with the skills required for the future.

Finland claimed the top spot, followed by Switzerland, New Zealand, Sweden, and Canada. Singapore, ranked 7th, on a par with Germany, and was the only Asian country to make the top 10, according to the report.

The study focuses on students aged 15-24. Indicators included the ability to socialize with people, and deal with problems, critical thinking skills, ability to adjust to an era of automation, and more.

Top performers such as Finland and Switzerland are considered to excel in producing future-oriented strategies that help nurture “a vision that belongs to a global citizen,” according to the EIU.

The index indicated the U.S. and U.K. place greater importance on after-school activities than homework. This approach allows students to achieve an improved academic performance and boost class attendance, as well as improving social skills and emotional intelligence.

Policymakers in East Asia have become aware of the detrimental effects of high-stakes exams on children, the report cites Christine Min Wotipka of Stanford University as saying. Critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and digital skills are what make kids of the next generation stand out, EIU believes.