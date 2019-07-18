  1. Home
Taiwan still expects heavy rain after departure of Tropical Storm Danas

Southwest and Southeast Taiwan face torrential rain until Saturday

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/18 19:41
Flooding on Taitung's Orchid Island in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Danas Thursday (July 18) morning.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Even though Tropical Storm Danas left Taiwan relatively unscathed and sea alerts were lifted early Thursday (July 18) evening, especially southern parts of the island should still expect heavy rain before Saturday (July 20).

The Central Weather Bureau scrapped the last sea alerts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, predicting the storm was setting course for the island of Okinawa in South Japan.

A low pressure area west of the Philippines was unlikely to strengthen into a tropical storm, but it was still strong enough to bring torrential rain to southwestern and southeastern parts of Taiwan, according to the Central News Agency.

The weather bureau said it was monitoring developments, and warned that floods and landslides might still be possible Friday. People should also still stay away from dangerous coastal areas, as wind and waves would still be strong before the weekend.

The rain, especially in the southwest and southeast, was not expected to let up until Saturday.
