LONDON (AP) — Outgoing England coach Trevor Bayliss will take charge of Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad next year.

"Trevor Bayliss, England's 2019 World Cup winning coach, has been appointed head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad," the club said on Thursday in a statement on its Twitter account.

Bayliss long ago said he was ending his four-year tenure with England after the upcoming Ashes series, when his contract expires.

He led England to World Cup glory last weekend at Lord's.

Bayliss will replace fellow Australian Tom Moody as coach of Sunrisers, who have England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow in their ranks.

Bayliss coached in the IPL before his England appointment, leading Kolkata Knight Riders to the title in 2012 and 2014.

___

More AP cricket: www.apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports