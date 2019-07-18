TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first solo exhibition of award-winning LA-based architect duo Dwayne Oyler and Jenny Wu (吳嘉華) will kick off in Taipei on Saturday (July 20), bringing together a wide range of their work, which covers architecture, art, and jewelry design.

The exhibition, titled “DIALOGUES,” began with the dialogues between Olyer, an American from the mid-western state of Kansas, Wu, a Taiwanese expat who settled in Los Angeles. They are partners not only in their professional but also their personal lives.

“We come from very different backgrounds,” said Wu at the press conference on Thursday (July 18). Sharing common ground while still maintaining individuality is hence very important, she added.

Both Oyler and Wu are alumni of Harvard University Graduate School of Design. They founded the architect firm Olyer Wu Collaborative in Los Angeles in 2004, and the duo has since been honored by the Architectural League's Emerging Voices Award and the ADA Awards for Emerging Architects among others.

▶︎ (L-R) JFAA Chief Executive Director Aaron Lee, Dwayne Oyler, and Jenny Wu (Source: Jut Art Museum)

The exhibition, which will last from July 20 through Nov. 3, showcases 17 of their architectural and urban planning projects along with other work, demonstrating their decade-long practices in three main categories: lines, space, and volume.

Their practices are characterized by linear design and experimental approaches. They boldly incorporate avant-garde designs and cutting-edge technology into their projects while, in the meantime, striving to realize their many installations.

The duo is not confined to the realm of architecture, however. They continue to develop their personal interests, which have also found success.



Speaking about her jewelry brand, LACE, that she established five years ago, Wu said that when she started using 3D-printing technology to produce accessories, she did not expect them to be considered “revolutionary” or popular in the US market.

Nevertheless, her exquisitely-designed and molded accessories have drawn much attention. One of her necklaces, Catena, was acquired by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

“Our practices are deeply entangled with our personal lives. We live and work in a space where our children and staff are there. It’s very much a big family,” said Oyler.



A father of two, Oyler is fond of manufacturing toys for his two boys. The wooden children’s bikes he made for his children are also on display at the exhibition.

“We’ve shown our work in many places, but we never really had the opportunity to bring together so many different personal aspects with it,” added Oyler.



Apart from the toys, Oyler has also displayed dozens of his paintings and sketchbooks. His visual artworks are his long-lasting exploration of lines and space, which are prevalent in the duo’s architectural conception and design.

“During our past collaborations, I was most impressed by Olyer and Wu’s dedication to material research and hands-on work,” said Aaron Lee (李彥良), chief executive director of the Jut Foundation for Arts and Architecture (JFAA). “The team has continued to emphasize [the importance of] using their own hands to realize their design.”

Lee lauded the two for the installations they have contributed to Taipei in the last two years, which he said adds to the city’s landscape and inspires young people in Taiwan.

▶︎ The exhibition, DIALOGUES: Oyler Wu Collaborative, opens on July 20 (Source: Jut Art Museum)