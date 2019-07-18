G-7 countries take dim view of Facebook Libra

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, left, talks to US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin during a meeting at the G-7 Finance in Chantilly, north of
US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Canada's Finance Minister Bill Morneau, from left, walk at the G-7 Financ
US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, second left, talks to Chief Executive of the World Bank Kristalina Georgieva, left, next to Japan's Finance Minis
US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, front center, stands next to Chief Executive of the World Bank Kristalina Georgieva, front left, and Bank of Fran
From left, Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda, World Bank President David Malpass, Eurogroup President Mario Centeno, British Chancellor of the Ex
Melinda Gates, right, and US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin attend a meeting at the G-7 Finance in Chantilly, north of Paris, on Thursday, July 18,
CHANTILLY, France (AP) — Finance ministers from the Group of Seven rich democracies are sounding the alarm on the dangers of cryptocurrencies and pouring cold water on Facebook's Libra as they wrap up a meeting in Chantilly, France.
Officials from the U.S., France and others have sounded skeptical so far about Libra and cryptocurrencies, which are high on the two-day gathering's agenda.
Yet the meeting, which will set the stage for a summit of the G-7 heads of state and government in August, is also exposing differences on views on how to tax digital businesses. The U.S. and France in particular are at odds.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has told his French counterpart, Bruno Le Maire, that the U.S. government objects to Paris' plans to tax tech giants like Facebook and Google.