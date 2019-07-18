TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Twelve 600-ton patrol cutters are being built by Jong Shyn Shipbuilding Corp (中信造船) for Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA) as part of its patrol ship development program, the Liberty Times reported on Thursday (July 18).

The Coast Guard's patrol ship development program has a budget of NT$42.6 billion (about US$1.37 billion) to build 141 new vessels between 2018 and 2027. If the navy’s new ship plan is included, Taiwan will have a total of 238 new vessels in the pipeline with total budget of NT$180.3 billion, the news outlet said.

Jong Shyn won the bid to build 12 600-ton and 52 35-ton patrol ships for a price of more than NT$17 billion, according to the Liberty Times. The vessels are being constructed at the company’s Cijin shipyard in Taiwan's southern port city of Kaohsiung.

Jong Shyn chairman Han Pi-hsiang (韓碧祥) said it was the company's best outlook in 30 years thanks to the deal and added that it was considering going public.

According to CommonWealth Magazine (天下雜誌), each 600-ton ship would be equipped with a rocket shell system developed by National Chung-Shan Institute of Science & Technology (中山科學研究), making it "the most powerful patrol ship."