TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The decision by pro-independence organization the Formosa Alliance (喜樂島聯盟) to form a political party on Thursday (July 18) has drawn a mixed response among people who favor a more distinct Taiwan national identity.

The party was founded out of growing disenchantment with President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) administration, said Yoshi Liu (劉敬文), an independence activist and member of the new party’s organizing committee. An increasing number of pan-green supporters are unimpressed by the progress the ruling party has made on transitional justice and judicial reforms, UDN quoted him as saying.

Acknowledging that the Formosa Alliance’s move may be interpreted as a “separatist force” by the DPP, Liu noted that it is the objective of the new party to retrieve the founding spirit of the DPP, which many believe is gone. The party is eyeing no less than 10 legislative seats in the January election and does not rule out the possibility of fielding a presidential candidate, he added.

Not all pro-independence groups share the views of the Formosa Alliance, though. For instance, the Taiwan Society has decided to back incumbent Tsai despite the controversy-strewn DPP primary, according to the organization's chairman Chang Yeh-sen (張葉森). He expressed concern that there have been cracks in the island’s pro-independence movement and that “it proves difficult to bring about a united front," wrote UDN.

In April, the Formosa Alliance called on Taiwanese citizens to demand a referendum on formal independence. It announced a split from the DPP in the same month, citing dissatisfaction with the Tsai administration for failing to push for a Taiwanese declaration of independence.