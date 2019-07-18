TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An Indonesian woman has posted photos of herself dressed as a bride with her husband and his new wife, causing heated debate among netizens about the merits and demerits of polygamy.

A woman in Indonesia has stunned many with her generous and optimistic attitude toward her husband's marriage to a second wife. Many netizens were shocked that she claims to be "very happy" at the prospect of being in a polygamous relationship.

According to Tribunnews, the first wife, who goes by the first hame Samira, on July 10 shared photos on her Facebook page saying, "I became my husband's first wife and now he's going to marry a second wife."



Rama (left), Jerry (center), Samira (right). (Photo from Samira's Facebook page)

Instead of being jealous or resentful, Samira posed for wedding photos with her husband as both wives wore white wedding gowns. She wished them happiness and even tagged her husband, who goes by the handle "Jerry Guide in The Kuta," and his new bride Rama Rafki.

In order to prove that she was true to her word, Samira posted several more photos showing Samira on one side, Jerry in the middle, and his second wife on the other side. All three appear to smiling with glee in a harmonious setting.

Indonesian netizens were split into two camps over the images. Some admired Jerry for being able to marry two wives, especially having a first wife that was so supportive of his second marriage.



Rama (left), Jerry (center), Samira (right). (Photo from Samira's Facebook page)

Some praised Samira for her magnanimity. Yet others opposed the union with comments such as, "Whatever the reason for getting married, getting married a second time inflicts harm on the other half."

Polygamy is legal in Indonesia where it is practiced by some members of its Muslim, Balinese Hindus, and Papuan communities.



Samira (left), Jerry (center), Rama (right). (Photo from Samira's Facebook page)



Rama (left), Jerry (center), Samira (right). (Photo from Samira's Facebook page)