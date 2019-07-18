TURIN, Italy (AP) — Matthijs de Ligt has become the most expensive defender in Serie A history after completing a 75 million euro ($85 million) transfer from Ajax.

Juventus announced the deal's completion on Thursday, saying it had signed the Netherlands international to a five-year contract.

The 19-year-old De Ligt was captain of the Ajax squad that reached the Champions League semifinals last season, having scored the winning goal against Juventus in the quarterfinals.

The highly regarded center back is set to join a veteran defense featuring Juventus stalwarts Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

De Ligt's signing follows that of midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot by Juventus, with goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon also back after one season away at Paris Saint-Germain.

___

