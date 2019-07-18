TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In a July 16 an op-ed published by British news site, the Guardian, former Prime Minister of Denmark, and former NATO General Secretary, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, made a powerful argument for why European nations should defend Taiwan.

The article, entitled “Hong Kong showed China is a threat to democracy. Now Europe must defend Taiwan,” highlights Hong Kong as an example of how China’s plans and ambitions for both Hong Kong and Taiwan are in direct contravention of the human rights and values which the European Union claims to promote in its foreign policy.

Rasmussen boldly states that if Europe does not take notice of Taiwan’s situation and make meaningful actions to safeguard Taiwan liberal democracy, then it is a sure sign that Europe’s own democratic values are likely to erode.

Noting the concerns voiced by many European countries towards Chinese investment and partnerships, along with Beijing’s “continued authoritarian drift,” Rasmussen declares that Europe should follow the United States’ example in Asia and begin stepping up its support for Taiwan’s sovereignty through action.

“Until we do, the EU’s claims to be basing foreign policy on values, is a statement that rings hollow,” says Rasmussen. The article suggests that the time has come for European nations to reject China’s “warped viewpoint that Taiwan is just a rebel province.”

The full article by Andres Fogh Rasmussen can be read at the Guardian.