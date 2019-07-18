NEW DELHI (AP) — India's space agency says it will launch a spacecraft to the south pole of the moon on Monday after an aborted effort this week.

The Indian Space Research Organization says the Chandrayaan-2 launch is now rescheduled at 2:43 p.m. on Monday. It says an expert committee identified the root cause of the previous technical snag and all corrective actions are now implemented.

The mission was called off less than an hour before liftoff of the 640-ton, 14-story rocket launcher on Monday.