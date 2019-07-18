Japan animation studio hit by deadly fire

At least 12 people are presumed dead in a fire that broke out at the three-story Kyoto Animation production studio early Thursday, Japanese authorities said.

Fire department official Satoshi Fujiwara said more than 35 others were injured, some of them critically. As many as 18 others could still be trapped inside, he added.

Public broadcaster NHK reported that police had detained a 41-year-old man who allegedly spread a gasoline-like liquid around the property and said "you die" before setting it alight.

"Rescue operations are continuing, and we are trying to bring out several victims who are trapped inside … including ones who may not be able to move by themselves," a fire department spokesman said.

Read more: Berlin fires may have been caused by arson

The suspect was also injured and taken to hospital, officials said.

Around 70 people were believed to have been in the building when the blaze started. Footage on local television showed the studio's blackened exterior with white smoke billowing from the windows.

Read more: Studio Ghibli co-founder Isao Takahata dies at 82

The studio was founded in 1981 and is known for producting successful anime series such as "Lucky Star," "The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya," and "K-ON!" as well as the film "Free! Road to the World — The Dream," which is due for release this month.

nm/amp (Reuters, AFP, AP)

DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.