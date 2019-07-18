TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Baikohken Ramen (梅花軒) will soon cease all of its operations in Taiwan, the restaurant announced on its official Facebook page on Monday (July 15).

The restaurant announced that its two remaining branches, located in New Taipei City's Banqiao District and Taoyuan, will operate only until July 28, when the company will retreat from the Taiwanese market, reports UDN. Although Taiwanese consumers are generally highly receptive to Japanese food, renowned Japanese ramen brands keep failing in the country.

Baikohken has been criticized for its food, which many complain no longer tastes as good as when the restaurant first launched in Taiwan. Similar accusations forced Kumamoto-based Ajisen Ramen (味千拉麵) to give up on the island after its first attempt to expand overseas in 1994, and the issue has since plagued many other Japanese ramen brands trying to survive in this market.

One possible reason for the drop in quality is that Taiwanese branches of foreign-owned restaurants tend to push down costs to compete with local restaurants. This leads to difficulty in maintaining the quality of ingredients.

Another dilemma is the polarization of consumer tastes. Whereas the general public may think Japanese ramen is too salty, a large minority of Japanese food lovers prefers the original taste, making it hard for Japanese brands to find a balance between quality, flavor, and price.

Baikohken Ramen was established in 1969 in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, where it remains a must-visit tourist spot to this day. It opened its first Taiwanese branch in 2012.