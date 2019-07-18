TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train this morning (July 18) while attempting to cross the tracks in southern Taiwan, leading to major delays affecting over 5,000 passengers, announced the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA).

The No. 3116 train traveling from Tainan to Chiayi suddenly struck and killed a pedestrian trying to cross the tracks at 6:05 a.m. this morning between the Shanhua and Longtian stations, according to TRA. After the accident, all rail traffic was diverted to the East Main Line.

TRA said that after an investigation was carried out, the green light was given at 7:22 a.m., the line was reopened at 7:25 a.m., and normal rail traffic finally resumed at 8:37 a.m. A total of 16 trains were delayed for 182 minutes affecting 5.090 passengers as a result of the accident, according to the TRA Facebook page.

A user of the Taiwanese online forum PTT claimed that the train left the station at 6:02 a.m. and the accident occurred near the Shen Guangwen Monument. The PTT member added that, "Railway police coming from Xinying [Station] arrived at Shanhua [Station] by 6:40 a.m."

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by TRA authorities.