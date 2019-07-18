  1. Home
  2. Business

2019 BIO Asia-Taiwan convention to open in Taipei next week

Convention to serve as platform for networking in biotech, healthcare industries

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/18 14:13
2019 BIO Asia-Taiwan convention to open in Taipei (BIO Asia-Taiwan organizers photos)

2019 BIO Asia-Taiwan convention to open in Taipei (BIO Asia-Taiwan organizers photos)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2019 BIO Asia-Taiwan International Conference and Exhibition will take place at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center between July 24 and 28.

Jointly organized by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and the Taiwan Bio-Industry Organization (Taiwan Bio), the expo will bring together representatives from 25 countries and exhibit 1,700 booths.

The event will feature the areas of biomedicine, pharmacology, genomics, cosmetology, biotech services, and bio-based healthcare, according to the organizers. The highlights of the three-day conference and four-day exhibition include networking sessions, company presentations, and seminars.

With the theme "Biotech as the Next Growth Engine for Asia," the conference will be attended by 80 speakers, including Jeffrey Karp, professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and BIO President Jim Greenwood, who is visiting Taiwan for the first time. The speakers will discuss a wide range of topics, such as immunotherapy, precision medicine, gene editing, regenerative medicine, and digital health.

The convention will also provide a platform for talks on cell therapy, immunotherapy, new treatment technologies, and more, with participation by a number of medical associations based in Taiwan as well as abroad. This will serve to foster business opportunities in the healthcare industry.
2019 BIO Asia-Taiwan
biomedicine
pharmacology
genomics
cosmetology
biotech

RELATED ARTICLES

I-Mei Foods exhibits at 2019 Taipei International Food Show
I-Mei Foods exhibits at 2019 Taipei International Food Show
2019/06/19 22:55
Taiwan genetic testing firm Sofiva makes inroads into Thailand
Taiwan genetic testing firm Sofiva makes inroads into Thailand
2019/01/28 15:17
Bio Asia biotech conference to take place in Taiwan for first time in July
Bio Asia biotech conference to take place in Taiwan for first time in July
2019/01/15 18:26
Taiwan food icon I-Mei Foods ventures into biotechnology
Taiwan food icon I-Mei Foods ventures into biotechnology
2018/07/19 20:19
Taiwan Biotech Co. reviewing practices after warning letter from US FDA
Taiwan Biotech Co. reviewing practices after warning letter from US FDA
2018/06/19 15:08