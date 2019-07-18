TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2019 BIO Asia-Taiwan International Conference and Exhibition will take place at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center between July 24 and 28.

Jointly organized by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and the Taiwan Bio-Industry Organization (Taiwan Bio), the expo will bring together representatives from 25 countries and exhibit 1,700 booths.

The event will feature the areas of biomedicine, pharmacology, genomics, cosmetology, biotech services, and bio-based healthcare, according to the organizers. The highlights of the three-day conference and four-day exhibition include networking sessions, company presentations, and seminars.

With the theme "Biotech as the Next Growth Engine for Asia," the conference will be attended by 80 speakers, including Jeffrey Karp, professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and BIO President Jim Greenwood, who is visiting Taiwan for the first time. The speakers will discuss a wide range of topics, such as immunotherapy, precision medicine, gene editing, regenerative medicine, and digital health.

The convention will also provide a platform for talks on cell therapy, immunotherapy, new treatment technologies, and more, with participation by a number of medical associations based in Taiwan as well as abroad. This will serve to foster business opportunities in the healthcare industry.