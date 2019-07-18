Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Seattle
|020
|000
|000—
|2
|8
|0
|Oakland
|020
|104
|03x—10
|10
|0
E.Swanson, Milone (3), Gearrin (7), Festa (8) and T.Murphy; Bailey, Petit (7), Soria (8), Treinen (9) and Phegley. W_Bailey 8-6. L_Milone 1-4. HRs_Oakland, Pinder (8), Canha 2 (15), Profar 2 (13), Laureano (19).
___
|Detroit
|000
|001
|010—2
|8
|2
|Cleveland
|002
|000
|14x—7
|12
|0
Turnbull, Ramirez (7), Jimenez (8), Reininger (8) and Hicks; Clevinger, Cimber (7), O.Perez (7), Wittgren (8) and R.Perez. W_Clevinger 3-2. L_Turnbull 3-9. Sv_Wittgren (2). HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (10). Cleveland, Lindor (15).
___
|Toronto
|001
|010
|011—4
|5
|0
|Boston
|011
|200
|01x—5
|14
|1
Sanchez, Kingham (6), Giles (8) and Maile, Jansen; Rodriguez, Barnes (7), Taylor (8), Workman (8) and Vazquez. W_Rodriguez 11-4. L_Sanchez 3-14. Sv_Workman (5). HRs_Toronto, Hernandez 2 (11), Gurriel Jr. (17). Boston, Devers (18).
___
|Chicago
|000
|002
|003—5
|10
|0
|Kansas City
|200
|040
|01x—7
|12
|0
Nova, J.Fry (5), Herrera (7), Colome (8) and J.McCann; Duffy, Barlow (7), Diekman (8), W.Peralta (9), Kennedy (9) and Viloria. W_Duffy 4-5. L_Nova 4-9. Sv_Kennedy (15). HRs_Chicago, Goins (1), Reed (1).
___
|Houston
|321
|050
|000—11
|12
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|001—
|2
|9
|0
Cole, J.Smith (8), Pressly (9) and Chirinos; Pena, Bard (5), L.Garcia (8) and Garneau. W_Cole 10-5. L_Pena 7-3. HRs_Houston, Springer (21), Brantley (13). Los Angeles, Garneau (1).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|New York
|001
|100
|363—14
|17
|0
|Minnesota
|011
|010
|010—
|4
|8
|2
J.Vargas, Familia (7), Mazza (8) and Ramos; M.Perez, May (7), Magill (8), Adrianza (9) and Garver. W_J.Vargas 4-5. L_May 3-3. HRs_New York, Smith (9), Rosario (10), Alonso (31). Minnesota, Cruz (18), Garver (15).
___
|Washington
|001
|010
|000—2
|5
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|35x—9
|14
|1
Fedde, Suero (7), Sipp (7), Ja.Guerra (7), Grace (8) and Gomes; Brooks, Ynoa (3), P.Fry (8), Givens (8) and Sisco. W_Ynoa 1-6. L_Suero 2-5. Sv_Givens (8). HRs_Baltimore, Mancini 2 (19).
___
|Arizona
|752
|003
|101—19
|21
|1
|Texas
|030
|001
|000—
|4
|7
|1
Ray, Andriese (7), Godley (8) and C.Kelly; Chavez, Sampson (1), Valdez (3), Bird (5), Guerrieri (6), Federowicz (9) and Federowicz, Mathis. W_Ray 8-6. L_Chavez 3-5. HRs_Arizona, Escobar 2 (21), Cron (5), Dyson (6), Kelly (11). Texas, Forsythe (5), Santana 2 (13).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|100
|300
|001—5
|11
|1
|St. Louis
|110
|010
|30x—6
|7
|0
Archer, Liriano (7), Feliz (7), Crick (8) and Stallings; Ponce de Leon, Leone (4), Shreve (5), Brebbia (6), A.Miller (8), C.Martinez (9) and Knizner. W_Brebbia 3-3. L_Liriano 4-2. Sv_C.Martinez (6). HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (16). St. Louis, O'Neill (5), Goldschmidt (18).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|022—4
|6
|1
|Milwaukee
|020
|003
|00x—5
|7
|1
Keuchel, Sobotka (6), Tomlin (7) and B.McCann; C.Anderson, F.Peralta (6), Ju.Guerra (8), Hader (9) and Pina. W_C.Anderson 5-2. L_Keuchel 3-3. Sv_Hader (21). HRs_Atlanta, Donaldson (22). Milwaukee, Yelich (34), Pina (5).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|020—2
|7
|0
|Chicago
|110
|000
|21x—5
|6
|0
S.Gray, Hernandez (7), Bowman (7), Lorenzen (8) and Graterol; Darvish, Ryan (7), Kintzler (8), Kimbrel (9) and Caratini. W_Darvish 3-4. L_S.Gray 5-6. Sv_Kimbrel (4). HRs_Chicago, Russell (6), Bryant (20).
___
|San Francisco
|300
|021
|230—11
|18
|0
|Colorado
|020
|210
|003—
|8
|11
|1
S.Anderson, Holland (5), Moronta (7), Suarez (8), Melancon (9) and Vogt; J.Gray, Shaw (6), Estevez (7), Bettis (8), McGee (8) and Wolters. W_Holland 2-4. L_J.Gray 9-7. Sv_Melancon (1). HRs_San Francisco, Vogt (4), Solano (2). Colorado, McMahon (9), Story (22).
___
|San Diego
|000
|300
|000—3
|9
|3
|Miami
|000
|000
|011—2
|3
|0
Paddack, Stammen (8), Yates (9) and Hedges; Richards, Quijada (6), J.Garcia (7), Chen (8), Romo (9) and Holaday, Alfaro. W_Paddack 6-4. L_Richards 3-11. Sv_Yates (31). HRs_San Diego, Hedges (7). Miami, Castro (7).
___
|Los Angeles
|100
|001
|221—7
|7
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|002
|000—2
|2
|0
Maeda, Sadler (3), Urias (3), P.Baez (6), J.Kelly (8), Floro (9) and Ru.Martin; Pivetta, Hammer (3), Alvarez (5), E.Garcia (6), Nicasio (7), A.Davis (8) and Knapp, Realmuto. W_P.Baez 4-2. L_Nicasio 1-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Freese (9), Turner (12).