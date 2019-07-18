Wednesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Seattle 020 000 000— 2 8 0 Oakland 020 104 03x—10 10 0

E.Swanson, Milone (3), Gearrin (7), Festa (8) and T.Murphy; Bailey, Petit (7), Soria (8), Treinen (9) and Phegley. W_Bailey 8-6. L_Milone 1-4. HRs_Oakland, Pinder (8), Canha 2 (15), Profar 2 (13), Laureano (19).

___

Detroit 000 001 010—2 8 2 Cleveland 002 000 14x—7 12 0

Turnbull, Ramirez (7), Jimenez (8), Reininger (8) and Hicks; Clevinger, Cimber (7), O.Perez (7), Wittgren (8) and R.Perez. W_Clevinger 3-2. L_Turnbull 3-9. Sv_Wittgren (2). HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (10). Cleveland, Lindor (15).

___

Toronto 001 010 011—4 5 0 Boston 011 200 01x—5 14 1

Sanchez, Kingham (6), Giles (8) and Maile, Jansen; Rodriguez, Barnes (7), Taylor (8), Workman (8) and Vazquez. W_Rodriguez 11-4. L_Sanchez 3-14. Sv_Workman (5). HRs_Toronto, Hernandez 2 (11), Gurriel Jr. (17). Boston, Devers (18).

___

Chicago 000 002 003—5 10 0 Kansas City 200 040 01x—7 12 0

Nova, J.Fry (5), Herrera (7), Colome (8) and J.McCann; Duffy, Barlow (7), Diekman (8), W.Peralta (9), Kennedy (9) and Viloria. W_Duffy 4-5. L_Nova 4-9. Sv_Kennedy (15). HRs_Chicago, Goins (1), Reed (1).

___

Houston 321 050 000—11 12 0 Los Angeles 000 010 001— 2 9 0

Cole, J.Smith (8), Pressly (9) and Chirinos; Pena, Bard (5), L.Garcia (8) and Garneau. W_Cole 10-5. L_Pena 7-3. HRs_Houston, Springer (21), Brantley (13). Los Angeles, Garneau (1).

___

INTERLEAGUE New York 001 100 363—14 17 0 Minnesota 011 010 010— 4 8 2

J.Vargas, Familia (7), Mazza (8) and Ramos; M.Perez, May (7), Magill (8), Adrianza (9) and Garver. W_J.Vargas 4-5. L_May 3-3. HRs_New York, Smith (9), Rosario (10), Alonso (31). Minnesota, Cruz (18), Garver (15).

___

Washington 001 010 000—2 5 1 Baltimore 000 100 35x—9 14 1

Fedde, Suero (7), Sipp (7), Ja.Guerra (7), Grace (8) and Gomes; Brooks, Ynoa (3), P.Fry (8), Givens (8) and Sisco. W_Ynoa 1-6. L_Suero 2-5. Sv_Givens (8). HRs_Baltimore, Mancini 2 (19).

___

Arizona 752 003 101—19 21 1 Texas 030 001 000— 4 7 1

Ray, Andriese (7), Godley (8) and C.Kelly; Chavez, Sampson (1), Valdez (3), Bird (5), Guerrieri (6), Federowicz (9) and Federowicz, Mathis. W_Ray 8-6. L_Chavez 3-5. HRs_Arizona, Escobar 2 (21), Cron (5), Dyson (6), Kelly (11). Texas, Forsythe (5), Santana 2 (13).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Pittsburgh 100 300 001—5 11 1 St. Louis 110 010 30x—6 7 0

Archer, Liriano (7), Feliz (7), Crick (8) and Stallings; Ponce de Leon, Leone (4), Shreve (5), Brebbia (6), A.Miller (8), C.Martinez (9) and Knizner. W_Brebbia 3-3. L_Liriano 4-2. Sv_C.Martinez (6). HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (16). St. Louis, O'Neill (5), Goldschmidt (18).

___

Atlanta 000 000 022—4 6 1 Milwaukee 020 003 00x—5 7 1

Keuchel, Sobotka (6), Tomlin (7) and B.McCann; C.Anderson, F.Peralta (6), Ju.Guerra (8), Hader (9) and Pina. W_C.Anderson 5-2. L_Keuchel 3-3. Sv_Hader (21). HRs_Atlanta, Donaldson (22). Milwaukee, Yelich (34), Pina (5).

___

Cincinnati 000 000 020—2 7 0 Chicago 110 000 21x—5 6 0

S.Gray, Hernandez (7), Bowman (7), Lorenzen (8) and Graterol; Darvish, Ryan (7), Kintzler (8), Kimbrel (9) and Caratini. W_Darvish 3-4. L_S.Gray 5-6. Sv_Kimbrel (4). HRs_Chicago, Russell (6), Bryant (20).

___

San Francisco 300 021 230—11 18 0 Colorado 020 210 003— 8 11 1

S.Anderson, Holland (5), Moronta (7), Suarez (8), Melancon (9) and Vogt; J.Gray, Shaw (6), Estevez (7), Bettis (8), McGee (8) and Wolters. W_Holland 2-4. L_J.Gray 9-7. Sv_Melancon (1). HRs_San Francisco, Vogt (4), Solano (2). Colorado, McMahon (9), Story (22).

___

San Diego 000 300 000—3 9 3 Miami 000 000 011—2 3 0

Paddack, Stammen (8), Yates (9) and Hedges; Richards, Quijada (6), J.Garcia (7), Chen (8), Romo (9) and Holaday, Alfaro. W_Paddack 6-4. L_Richards 3-11. Sv_Yates (31). HRs_San Diego, Hedges (7). Miami, Castro (7).

___

Los Angeles 100 001 221—7 7 2 Philadelphia 000 002 000—2 2 0

Maeda, Sadler (3), Urias (3), P.Baez (6), J.Kelly (8), Floro (9) and Ru.Martin; Pivetta, Hammer (3), Alvarez (5), E.Garcia (6), Nicasio (7), A.Davis (8) and Knapp, Realmuto. W_P.Baez 4-2. L_Nicasio 1-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Freese (9), Turner (12).