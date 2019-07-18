  1. Home
Australia presses China to release Uyghur mother and son

Australia calls on Beijing to let Uyghur woman and her Australian son leave China

By Zin Kao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/18 12:35
Sadam Abdusalam talking to his family with mobile phone (Source: screenshot from ABC News YouTube channel)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Australian government has called on China to allow a Uyghur mother to leave the country with her Australian son and reunite with her Australian husband.

Australian citizen Sadam Abdusalam has been campaigning for months to urge his government to take action to help his Uyghur wife Nadila Wumaier and their son Lutifeier, an Australian citizen, whom Abdusalam has never met. Foreign Minister Marise Payne announced on Wednesday (July 17) that Australia has “formally requested that the Chinese authorities allow Ms. Wumaier and her son to travel to Australia," reports the Central News Agency.

Canberra had initially denied citizenship to Lutifeier, who was born in Xinjiang in August 2017, but later overruled the decision following a legal battle. Despite the recognition, Lutifeier and his mother remain trapped in Xinjiang because the Chinese government will not allow their emiigration.

Abdusalam openly shared his story during an ABC documentary that aired on Monday (July 15). Wumaier was taken in for interrogation the following day, but she was later released, Abdusalam told AFP.

Abdusalam said he was “really happy” to see his government finally taking action, adding that he is going to “keep the pressure” on both Chinese and Australian authorities. He told the press that he wished to see his son by the next month, when Lutifeier turns two years old.

"Bringing this family together safely is the goal," the law firm representing the family wrote on Twitter.
