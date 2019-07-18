BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. LeMahieu NYY 86 357 66 118 .331 Devers Bos 93 371 73 121 .326 Brantley Hou 90 355 49 115 .324 Merrifield KC 97 405 69 128 .316 Bogaerts Bos 92 358 74 112 .313 Polanco Min 90 378 58 116 .307 Alberto Bal 78 291 25 89 .306 Trout LAA 90 311 74 95 .305 La Stella LAA 78 283 49 85 .300 Fletcher LAA 89 321 50 96 .299 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 28; Soler, Kansas City, 25; Bregman, Houston, 24; GSanchez, New York, 24; Kepler, Minnesota, 23; Gallo, Texas, 22; MChapman, Oakland, 22; 6 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 75; Bogaerts, Boston, 74; Devers, Boston, 70; Soler, Kansas City, 67; Abreu, Chicago, 66; LeMahieu, New York, 65; DoSantana, Seattle, 64; Encarnacion, New York, 63; Rosario, Minnesota, 61; Kepler, Minnesota, 60.

Pitching

Lynn, Texas, 12-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-2; German, New York, 11-2; ERodriguez, Boston, 11-4; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; Verlander, Houston, 11-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-8; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Fiers, Oakland, 9-3.