By  Associated Press
2019/07/18 11:41
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 86 357 66 118 .331
Devers Bos 93 371 73 121 .326
Brantley Hou 90 355 49 115 .324
Merrifield KC 97 405 69 128 .316
Bogaerts Bos 92 358 74 112 .313
Polanco Min 90 378 58 116 .307
Alberto Bal 78 291 25 89 .306
Trout LAA 90 311 74 95 .305
La Stella LAA 78 283 49 85 .300
Fletcher LAA 89 321 50 96 .299
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 28; Soler, Kansas City, 25; Bregman, Houston, 24; GSanchez, New York, 24; Kepler, Minnesota, 23; Gallo, Texas, 22; MChapman, Oakland, 22; 6 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 75; Bogaerts, Boston, 74; Devers, Boston, 70; Soler, Kansas City, 67; Abreu, Chicago, 66; LeMahieu, New York, 65; DoSantana, Seattle, 64; Encarnacion, New York, 63; Rosario, Minnesota, 61; Kepler, Minnesota, 60.

Pitching

Lynn, Texas, 12-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-2; German, New York, 11-2; ERodriguez, Boston, 11-4; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; Verlander, Houston, 11-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-8; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Fiers, Oakland, 9-3.