BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. LeMahieu NYY 86 357 66 118 .331 Devers Bos 93 371 73 121 .326 Brantley Hou 90 355 49 115 .324 Bogaerts Bos 92 358 74 112 .313 Merrifield KC 96 402 68 125 .311 Polanco Min 90 378 58 116 .307 Alberto Bal 78 291 25 89 .306 Trout LAA 90 311 74 95 .305 Moncada ChW 84 324 50 98 .302 La Stella LAA 78 283 49 85 .300 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 28; Soler, Kansas City, 25; Bregman, Houston, 24; GSanchez, New York, 24; Kepler, Minnesota, 23; Gallo, Texas, 22; MChapman, Oakland, 22; 6 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 75; Bogaerts, Boston, 74; Devers, Boston, 70; Abreu, Chicago, 66; LeMahieu, New York, 65; DoSantana, Seattle, 64; Soler, Kansas City, 64; Encarnacion, New York, 63; Rosario, Minnesota, 61; Kepler, Minnesota, 60.

Pitching

Lynn, Texas, 12-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-2; German, New York, 11-2; ERodriguez, Boston, 11-4; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; Verlander, Houston, 11-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-8; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Fiers, Oakland, 9-3.