By  Associated Press
2019/07/18 11:36
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 86 357 66 118 .331
Devers Bos 93 371 73 121 .326
Brantley Hou 90 355 49 115 .324
Bogaerts Bos 92 358 74 112 .313
Merrifield KC 96 402 68 125 .311
Polanco Min 90 378 58 116 .307
Alberto Bal 78 291 25 89 .306
Trout LAA 90 311 74 95 .305
Moncada ChW 84 324 50 98 .302
La Stella LAA 78 283 49 85 .300
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 28; Soler, Kansas City, 25; Bregman, Houston, 24; GSanchez, New York, 24; Kepler, Minnesota, 23; Gallo, Texas, 22; MChapman, Oakland, 22; 6 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 75; Bogaerts, Boston, 74; Devers, Boston, 70; Abreu, Chicago, 66; LeMahieu, New York, 65; DoSantana, Seattle, 64; Soler, Kansas City, 64; Encarnacion, New York, 63; Rosario, Minnesota, 61; Kepler, Minnesota, 60.

Pitching

Lynn, Texas, 12-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-2; German, New York, 11-2; ERodriguez, Boston, 11-4; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; Verlander, Houston, 11-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-8; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Fiers, Oakland, 9-3.