TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. acting assistant secretary responsible for international markets, Mitchell Silk, is on a two-day visit to Taiwan from Wednesday (July 17).

The acting assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of the Treasury will discuss debt market development with Taiwan authorities and private sector representatives, said the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) via a press statement on Wednesday.

They would also mull over ways of increasing private sector participation in projects, and promoting competitive procurement, the AIT statement said. In addition, Silk will propose ideas for developing domestic and regional energy and infrastructure markets.

This is part of the Indo-Pacific vision’s Asia EDGE initiative and the Infrastructure Transaction and Assistance Network (ITAN). The Asia EDGE initiative aims to grow sustainable and secure energy markets throughout the Indo-Pacific, according to the U.S. Department of State.

This is the first time for Silk to visit Taiwan as an acting assistant secretary. Nevertheless, Silk is no stranger to the island nation, as he used to learn Chinese in Taipei, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). His professional career in East Asia has spanned over 15 years.

MOFA said it hopes that with Silk’s visit, both Taiwan and the U.S. will continue discussing opportunities for substantive cooperation under the Indo-Pacific strategy and Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy.