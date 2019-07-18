|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|86
|357
|66
|118
|.331
|Brantley Hou
|90
|355
|49
|115
|.324
|Devers Bos
|92
|366
|72
|118
|.322
|Bogaerts Bos
|91
|353
|74
|110
|.312
|Merrifield KC
|96
|402
|68
|125
|.311
|Polanco Min
|90
|378
|58
|116
|.307
|Alberto Bal
|78
|291
|25
|89
|.306
|Trout LAA
|90
|311
|74
|95
|.305
|Moncada ChW
|84
|324
|50
|98
|.302
|La Stella LAA
|78
|283
|49
|85
|.300
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 28; Soler, Kansas City, 25; Bregman, Houston, 24; GSanchez, New York, 24; Kepler, Minnesota, 23; Gallo, Texas, 22; MChapman, Oakland, 22; 6 tied at 21.
|Runs Batted In
Trout, Los Angeles, 75; Bogaerts, Boston, 74; Abreu, Chicago, 66; Devers, Boston, 66; LeMahieu, New York, 65; DoSantana, Seattle, 64; Soler, Kansas City, 64; Encarnacion, New York, 63; Rosario, Minnesota, 61; Kepler, Minnesota, 60.
|Pitching
Lynn, Texas, 12-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-2; German, New York, 11-2; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; Verlander, Houston, 11-4; ERodriguez, Boston, 10-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-8; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Fiers, Oakland, 9-3.