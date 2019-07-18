BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. LeMahieu NYY 86 357 66 118 .331 Brantley Hou 90 355 49 115 .324 Devers Bos 92 366 72 118 .322 Bogaerts Bos 91 353 74 110 .312 Merrifield KC 96 402 68 125 .311 Polanco Min 90 378 58 116 .307 Alberto Bal 78 291 25 89 .306 Trout LAA 90 311 74 95 .305 Moncada ChW 84 324 50 98 .302 La Stella LAA 78 283 49 85 .300 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 28; Soler, Kansas City, 25; Bregman, Houston, 24; GSanchez, New York, 24; Kepler, Minnesota, 23; Gallo, Texas, 22; MChapman, Oakland, 22; 6 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 75; Bogaerts, Boston, 74; Abreu, Chicago, 66; Devers, Boston, 66; LeMahieu, New York, 65; DoSantana, Seattle, 64; Soler, Kansas City, 64; Encarnacion, New York, 63; Rosario, Minnesota, 61; Kepler, Minnesota, 60.

Pitching

Lynn, Texas, 12-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-2; German, New York, 11-2; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; Verlander, Houston, 11-4; ERodriguez, Boston, 10-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-8; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Fiers, Oakland, 9-3.