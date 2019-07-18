  1. Home
Rays-Yankees game postponed due to severe weather forecast

By MIKE FITZPATRICK , AP Baseball Writer, Associated Press
2019/07/18 06:56
NEW YORK (AP) — The scheduled game between the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees has been postponed due to a forecast of thunderstorms and severe weather.

Though no rain was falling yet on a humid evening at Yankee Stadium, the game was called Wednesday about 35 minutes before it was supposed to start. It will be made up Thursday as part of a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. After that, Tampa Bay is not scheduled to return to New York this season.

Yonny Chirinos (8-4, 3.11 ERA) had been set to pitch for the Rays against right-hander Domingo Germán (11-2, 3.40).

New York leads the AL East by six games over Tampa Bay. The teams split the first two matchups of their four-game series this week, and the Yankees lead the season series 10-5.

