FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — The suburban Detroit owners of two record-setting cats killed in a house fire have filed a lawsuit blaming the maker of a massage chair for the blaze.

William and Lauren Powers of Farmington Hills seek more than $1 million in damages from Fremont, Calif.-based American Crocodile International Group Inc. The couple claims the chair was defective, malfunctioned and caused the 2017 fire.

At the time, Arcturus Aldebaran Powers held the Guinness World Records mark for tallest domestic cat, measuring about 19 inches (48 centimeters). Cygnus Regulus Powers held the record for the domestic cat with the longest tail, measuring more than 17 inches (43 centimeters).

The lawsuit claims the cats were like children to the couple.

A phone call seeking comment from American Crocodile International was not immediately returned Wednesday.