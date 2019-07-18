  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/18 05:33
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 11 6 .647
Washington 9 6 .600 1
Chicago 10 8 .556
New York 7 10 .412 4
Indiana 6 12 .333
Atlanta 5 12 .294 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 11 5 .688
Minnesota 10 7 .588
Los Angeles 9 7 .563 2
Seattle 10 8 .556 2
Phoenix 8 8 .500 3
Dallas 5 12 .294

___

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Chicago 77, Atlanta 76

Phoenix 69, Dallas 64

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.<