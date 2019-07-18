This 1971 photo provided by David Waldrup shows him in the cockpit of a Cessna 172 at White Rock airport in Dallas. The day of the moon landing on Jul
This 1983 photo provided by David Waldrup shows him in his Air Force uniform as a captain. The day of the moon landing on July 20, 1969, David was cel
This 2015 photo provided by June Dorricott of Brisbane, Australia, shows her during a visit to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. On July 21, 1969,
This August 1969 photo provided by Frank Schramm shows him during a family trip to Venice, Italy. Schramm of Montclair, N.J., was 12 at the time of th
This June 1969 photo made by Frank Schramm shows his father, Frank, holding a model of a Saturn V rocket. The junior Schramm had an utter fascination
This 2019 photo provided by Cathy Goff shows her with newspaper clippings about the Apollo 11 moon landing mission at her home in King, N.C. In July 1
This June 25, 2019 photo provided by Peter Cowin shows him looking over Apollo 11 memorabilia at his home in Cheltenham, England. On July 21, 1969, Pe
This June 25, 2019 photo provided by Peter Cowin shows a page from his scrapbook of Apollo 11 memorabilia at his home in Cheltenham, England. On July
This July 17, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows the Earth as the Apollo 11 mission travels towards the moon. It’s estimated that about 600 milli
NEW YORK (AP) — When Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took their first steps on the moon in 1969, the world was watching.
Live TV coverage made hundreds of millions witnesses to history. They huddled in front of televisions in homes and gathered in auditoriums and schoolrooms as the Apollo 11 astronauts ventured onto another world for the first time.
Even now, 50 years later, that day is still deeply etched in memories of many. The Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum, NASA and others have gathered their stories for this week's golden anniversary.
New Jersey's Frank Schramm was 12 years old and away at camp. He remembers watching it on a small rented TV with the rest of the campers. He says "you could hear a pin drop."