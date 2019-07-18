  1. Home
House Democrats press Facebook to scale back currency plan

By MARCY GORDON , AP Business Writer, Associated Press
2019/07/18 04:38
Chairwoman Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., left, and David Marcus, CEO of Facebook's Calibra digital wallet service, speak during a hearing break while

A list of settlements, violations and breaches scrolls over Facebook's logo on a screen behind David Marcus, CEO of Facebook's Calibra digital wallet

Chairwoman Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif. speaks to a colleague as David Marcus, CEO of Facebook's Calibra digital wallet service, testifies before a Ho

David Marcus, CEO of Facebook's Calibra digital wallet service, speaks during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Facebook's proposed cryp

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook is facing fresh criticism from Congress over its plan to create a digital currency , with House Democrats asking the company to scale down the project.

Members of the House Financial Services Committee say they can't trust Facebook. They cite the company's market power and record of scandals, fines and privacy breaches.

Here's what Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez of Texas tells David Marcus, the Facebook executive leading the project: "I think you're pretty low on the trust spectrum right now, and understandably,"

Among their concerns is the risk that the new currency, to be called Libra, could be used for illicit activity.

Marcus, trying reassure lawmakers, says Facebook "will take the time to get this right."

Democrats are threatening legislation to stop technology companies from getting into banking.