BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/07/18 03:18

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 105.95 Up 1.85
Sep 111.20 Up 1.85
Sep 105.95 107.90 105.45 107.40 Up 1.85
Oct 111.20 Up 1.85
Dec 109.90 111.75 109.30 111.20 Up 1.85
Mar 113.45 115.30 113.10 114.85 Up 1.90
May 116.00 117.65 115.35 117.15 Up 1.90
Jul 117.75 119.45 117.50 119.10 Up 1.85
Sep 119.70 121.35 119.70 121.05 Up 1.85
Dec 122.60 124.15 122.60 123.90 Up 1.80
Mar 126.75 Up 1.75
May 128.60 Up 1.75
Jul 130.35 Up 1.75
Sep 131.95 Up 1.75
Dec 134.20 Up 1.75
Mar 136.40 Up 1.75
May 137.95 Up 1.75