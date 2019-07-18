New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|105.95
|Up
|1.85
|Sep
|111.20
|Up
|1.85
|Sep
|105.95
|107.90
|105.45
|107.40
|Up
|1.85
|Oct
|111.20
|Up
|1.85
|Dec
|109.90
|111.75
|109.30
|111.20
|Up
|1.85
|Mar
|113.45
|115.30
|113.10
|114.85
|Up
|1.90
|May
|116.00
|117.65
|115.35
|117.15
|Up
|1.90
|Jul
|117.75
|119.45
|117.50
|119.10
|Up
|1.85
|Sep
|119.70
|121.35
|119.70
|121.05
|Up
|1.85
|Dec
|122.60
|124.15
|122.60
|123.90
|Up
|1.80
|Mar
|126.75
|Up
|1.75
|May
|128.60
|Up
|1.75
|Jul
|130.35
|Up
|1.75
|Sep
|131.95
|Up
|1.75
|Dec
|134.20
|Up
|1.75
|Mar
|136.40
|Up
|1.75
|May
|137.95
|Up
|1.75