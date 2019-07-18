New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|SUGAR-WORLD 11
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Aug
|11.79
|Down .20
|Sep
|12.05
|12.14
|11.76
|11.79
|Down .20
|Oct
|12.85
|Down .18
|Dec
|12.85
|Down .18
|Feb
|13.10
|13.15
|12.82
|12.85
|Down .18
|Apr
|13.20
|13.26
|12.96
|12.97
|Down .19
|Jun
|13.30
|13.37
|13.10
|13.11
|Down .18
|Sep
|13.44
|13.56
|13.29
|13.30
|Down .18
|Dec
|13.84
|Down .18
|Feb
|14.04
|14.06
|13.83
|13.84
|Down .18
|Apr
|14.02
|14.06
|13.84
|13.84
|Down .18
|Jun
|14.05
|14.06
|13.83
|13.83
|Down .18
|Sep
|14.13
|14.17
|13.93
|13.93
|Down .19
|Dec
|14.25
|Down .18
|Feb
|14.47
|14.47
|14.25
|14.25
|Down .18
|Apr
|14.27
|14.27
|14.19
|14.19
|Down .18