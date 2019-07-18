  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/07/18 03:18

New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)

SUGAR-WORLD 11
Open High Low Settle Change
Aug 11.79 Down .20
Sep 12.05 12.14 11.76 11.79 Down .20
Oct 12.85 Down .18
Dec 12.85 Down .18
Feb 13.10 13.15 12.82 12.85 Down .18
Apr 13.20 13.26 12.96 12.97 Down .19
Jun 13.30 13.37 13.10 13.11 Down .18
Sep 13.44 13.56 13.29 13.30 Down .18
Dec 13.84 Down .18
Feb 14.04 14.06 13.83 13.84 Down .18
Apr 14.02 14.06 13.84 13.84 Down .18
Jun 14.05 14.06 13.83 13.83 Down .18
Sep 14.13 14.17 13.93 13.93 Down .19
Dec 14.25 Down .18
Feb 14.47 14.47 14.25 14.25 Down .18
Apr 14.27 14.27 14.19 14.19 Down .18