BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Sep 2458 Down 2 Sep 2445 2448 2416 2424 Down 5 Oct 2458 Down 2 Dec 2471 2482 2447 2458 Down 2 Mar 2467 2487 2456 2466 Down 1 May 2476 2487 2456 2467 Down 1 Jul 2459 2480 2454 2462 Down 2 Sep 2466 2473 2455 2457 Down 5 Dec 2464 2464 2438 2446 Down 8 Mar 2418 2426 2418 2426 Down 10 May 2400 2408 2400 2408 Down 11