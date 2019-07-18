BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Sep
|2458
|Down
|2
|Sep
|2445
|2448
|2416
|2424
|Down
|5
|Oct
|2458
|Down
|2
|Dec
|2471
|2482
|2447
|2458
|Down
|2
|Mar
|2467
|2487
|2456
|2466
|Down
|1
|May
|2476
|2487
|2456
|2467
|Down
|1
|Jul
|2459
|2480
|2454
|2462
|Down
|2
|Sep
|2466
|2473
|2455
|2457
|Down
|5
|Dec
|2464
|2464
|2438
|2446
|Down
|8
|Mar
|2418
|2426
|2418
|2426
|Down
|10
|May
|2400
|2408
|2400
|2408
|Down
|11