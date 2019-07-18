  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2019/07/18 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Sep 2458 Down 2
Sep 2445 2448 2416 2424 Down 5
Oct 2458 Down 2
Dec 2471 2482 2447 2458 Down 2
Mar 2467 2487 2456 2466 Down 1
May 2476 2487 2456 2467 Down 1
Jul 2459 2480 2454 2462 Down 2
Sep 2466 2473 2455 2457 Down 5
Dec 2464 2464 2438 2446 Down 8
Mar 2418 2426 2418 2426 Down 10
May 2400 2408 2400 2408 Down 11