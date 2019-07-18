  1. Home
Scientists find new way to kill disease-carrying mosquitoes

By JEREMY REHM , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/18 01:14
This July 13, 2019 photo provided by Guangzhou Wolbaki Biotech shows male Aedes albopictus mosquitoes in a container at the company's lab in Guangzhou

This July 13, 2019 photo provided by Guangzhou Wolbaki Biotech shows containers where adult Aedes albopictus mosquitoes are being raised at the compan

This July 13, 2019 photo provided by Guangzhou Wolbaki Biotech shows containers where Aedes albopictus mosquito larvae are being raised at the company

FILE - This 2003 photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Aedes albopictus mosquito acquiring a blood meal from

NEW YORK (AP) — Scientists say they nearly eliminated disease-carrying mosquitoes on two islands in China using a new technique.

But it's not clear whether this will be practical for larger areas or how expensive it'll be.

In the experiment, researchers targeted Asian tiger mosquitoes, invasive white-striped bugs that can spread dengue fever, Zika and other diseases. They used a novel technique that combined exposing the insects to radiation and infecting them with a bacterium.

For 18 weeks in 2016 and 2017, they released male mosquitoes onto two small islands near Guangzhou, China, a region plagued by dengue fever. The number of female mosquitoes that are responsible for disease spread plummeted by 83% to 94% each year, similar to other methods like spraying insecticides and using genetically modified mosquitoes.

Findings appear Wednesday in Nature.