  1. Home
  2. World

Architect: Notre Dame far from safe for restoration work

By  Associated Press
2019/07/17 23:05
Workers are pictured during preliminary work at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's

Workers are pictured during preliminary work at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's

The big organ is pictured during preliminary work at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of Fran

The big organ is pictured during preliminary work at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of Fran

French Culture Minister Franck Riester, second left, listens to French chief architect of historical sites Philippe Villeneuve, center, as they visit

French Culture Minister Franck Riester, second left, listens to French chief architect of historical sites Philippe Villeneuve, center, as they visit

Damage on the nave and rubble during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in

Damage on the nave and rubble during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in

Damage on the nave and rubble during preliminary work are pictured in the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire Wednesday, Jul

Damage on the nave and rubble during preliminary work are pictured in the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire Wednesday, Jul

Damage on the nave and rubble are seen during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire Wednesday, July 17

Damage on the nave and rubble are seen during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire Wednesday, July 17

The rose window is pictured during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in P

The rose window is pictured during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in P

Damage on the nave and rubble are pictured during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire Wednesday, Jul

Damage on the nave and rubble are pictured during preliminary work in the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire Wednesday, Jul

French Culture Minister Franck Riester, right, listens to French chief architect of historical sites Philippe Villeneuvethe Notre-Dame de Paris Cathed

French Culture Minister Franck Riester, right, listens to French chief architect of historical sites Philippe Villeneuvethe Notre-Dame de Paris Cathed

French Culture Minister Franck Riester, right, listens to French chief architect of historical sites Philippe Villeneuvethe Notre-Dame de Paris Cathed

French Culture Minister Franck Riester, right, listens to French chief architect of historical sites Philippe Villeneuvethe Notre-Dame de Paris Cathed

A hole is pictured at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of Fran

A hole is pictured at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral three months after a major fire Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of Fran

The building's buttress are pictured at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's historic

The building's buttress are pictured at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's historic

Part of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral roof is pictured Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's historic monuments says

Part of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral roof is pictured Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's historic monuments says

Parts of a destroyed ribbed vault and scaffolding are pictured at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief arch

Parts of a destroyed ribbed vault and scaffolding are pictured at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief arch

Parts of a destroyed ribbed vault and scaffolding are pictured at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief arch

Parts of a destroyed ribbed vault and scaffolding are pictured at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief arch

Parts of a destroyed scaffolding are pictured at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's

Parts of a destroyed scaffolding are pictured at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's

Scaffolding is seen during preliminary work on top of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of Fra

Scaffolding is seen during preliminary work on top of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of Fra

Excavators are pictured during preliminary work at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France

Excavators are pictured during preliminary work at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France

The building's buttress is pictured during preliminary work at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief archite

The building's buttress is pictured during preliminary work at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief archite

Workers are pictured during preliminary work at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's

Workers are pictured during preliminary work at the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Paris. The chief architect of France's

PARIS (AP) — A French architect says that Notre Dame Cathedral still isn't safe enough for restoration work to begin, more than three months after a devastating fire nearly destroyed the monument.

French television showed the chief architect of France's historic monuments, Philippe Villeneuve, taking Culture Minister Franck Riester on a tour Wednesday of the cathedral, which President Emmanuel Macron wants restored in five years.

He said that "we are still in extreme urgency of securing the site."

Wooden supporting arches are being placed under the 28 buttresses, without anchoring them in stone. A robot was helping to clear debris on the lower level of the cathedral.

The minister said that the safety and quality of the restoration "is what counts" despite the goal of finishing the repairs by 2024.