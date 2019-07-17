|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|60
|33
|.645
|—
|Tampa Bay
|56
|41
|.577
|6
|Boston
|51
|44
|.537
|10
|Toronto
|36
|60
|.375
|25½
|Baltimore
|28
|66
|.298
|32½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|58
|35
|.624
|—
|Cleveland
|53
|40
|.570
|5
|Chicago
|42
|49
|.462
|15
|Kansas City
|34
|62
|.354
|25½
|Detroit
|29
|61
|.322
|27½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|59
|37
|.615
|—
|Oakland
|54
|41
|.568
|4½
|Texas
|50
|45
|.526
|8½
|Los Angeles
|50
|46
|.521
|9
|Seattle
|39
|59
|.398
|21
___
|Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 3
Washington 8, Baltimore 1
Toronto 10, Boston 4
Cleveland 8, Detroit 0
Arizona 9, Texas 2
N.Y. Mets 3, Minnesota 2
Kansas City 11, Chicago White Sox 0
L.A. Angels 7, Houston 2
Oakland 9, Seattle 2
|Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Toronto (Richard 1-5) at Boston (Sale 3-9), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-5) at Kansas City (Keller 5-9), 1:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 11-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 6-7) at Cleveland (Bauer 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 9-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 8-4), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Miley 7-4) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 3-4), 9:07 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.